Deputies searching for man who fell off jet ski at San Jacinto River

Bill Barajas
, Reporter

Harris County Sheriff's Office
San Jacinto River
Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who fell off a jet ski into the San Jacinto River. Officials said he never resurfaced.

Deputies gathered near the water at Loves Marina and Park in Crosby Sunday evening hoping to find some sign of the man. However, he had not been located.

KPRC 2 also learned that the Crosby Fire Department was called out to help in the rescue efforts. They used sonar but were also unable to find the victim.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.

