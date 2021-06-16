Nationwide shortage of A/C parts impacting Houston-area in midst of early heatwave

HOUSTON – A nationwide shortage of air conditioning parts and units is creating headaches for homeowners with HVAC systems across the Houston area struggling to keep up with the early onset of scorching summer temperatures.

“A lot of times we’re waiting anywhere from 7-10 days for the parts to come in,” said Rick Young, of Absolute Comfort Air Conditioning and Heating.

Young said the shortage began during the pandemic.

“A lot of the factories had to shut down so it put them behind on manufacturing equipment and parts and they’re just having a hard time catching up,” he said.

Young recommends having your A/C unit checked out now to avoid any potential problems and raising the thermostat to 77-79 degrees so the unit won’t have to work as hard.