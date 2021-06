A crash that involved a heavy truck closes the connector ramp on the I-45 Gulf Freeway to I-610 eastbound, according to TxDOT.

Crews are working to clear this incident but officials say it is expected to take several hours.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Drivers are being asked to take an alternative route.