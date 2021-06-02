Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Tory Burch outlet shopper refused to wear mask, then coughed on people, officials say; Now, she’s accused of assaulting a deputy

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Amy McCay
Amy McCay (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A woman who refused to wear a mask at a Tory Burch store at Houston Premium Outlets is accused of assaulting a responding deputy, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 officials said Wednesday.

The incident happened Tuesday in the 29300 block of Northwest Freeway. When deputies arrived, employees told them that a woman refused to leave the store after she declined to wear a face covering and began to cough on customers.

While speaking to the suspect, authorities say she refused to comply and proceeded to push him and subsequently assaulted the constable deputy.

Amy McCay was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with assault on a peace officer. Her bond was set at $10,000.00 out of the 177th District Court.

