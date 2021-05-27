Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

7-year-old accidentally shot by 9-year-old at apartment complex in SW Houston, police say

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: 
Shooting
,
Child shot
,
accidental shooting
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a 9-year-old in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on 600 E. Anderson Road.

Police said the 7-year-old was accidentally shot by another child after the boys found a loaded gun. The 7-year-old is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators originally said the two boys were brothers, but later said the boys just live in the same household and may be stepbrothers or cousins.

