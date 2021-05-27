7-year-old accidentally shot by 9-year-old at apartment complex in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a 9-year-old in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on 600 E. Anderson Road.

Police said the 7-year-old was accidentally shot by another child after the boys found a loaded gun. The 7-year-old is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators originally said the two boys were brothers, but later said the boys just live in the same household and may be stepbrothers or cousins.