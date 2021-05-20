Man suspected in shooting death of wife in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON – Authorities suspect a man has shot his wife in northwest Harris County, authorities said Wednesday.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on social media that a man has been detained and a woman has died at the scene in the 9500 block of Walnut Glen Drive.
Investigators are headed to the scene, Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.
@Pct4Constable units responded to an incident at the 9500 blk of Walnut Glen Drive. Preliminary info: a male is suspected of shooting his wife. A male has been detained and a female has been pronounced deceased at the scene. @HCSOTexas Investigators are enroute to scene. #Hounews pic.twitter.com/bUp6XKOLHv— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 19, 2021