Local News

Man suspected in shooting death of wife in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Harris County
Ed Gonzalez
Local
HOUSTON – Authorities suspect a man has shot his wife in northwest Harris County, authorities said Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on social media that a man has been detained and a woman has died at the scene in the 9500 block of Walnut Glen Drive.

Investigators are headed to the scene, Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.

