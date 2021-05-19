NAACP launches COVID-19 information initiative supporting Black Americans

Jeremiah Young, 11, examines his bandage covering during an appointment with Dr. Janice Bacon at the Community Health Care Center on the Tougaloo College campus in Tourgaloo, Miss., Aug. 14, 2020. Bacon works at an all-African American clinic in Hinds County, where the population is overwhelmingly Black and where there have been the most cases of coronavirus reported in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The NAACP has launched an initiative that works to limit pandemic and systemic disparities among the Black community within the United States.

According to the NAACP, federal data shows that African Americans have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and in addition to health implications, their community is also hit hard by economic and social implications.

The “COVID. KNOW MORE.” campaign is designed to offer up-to-date research, resources, and impactful stories that help Black Americans navigate the pandemic and protect their loved ones from infection as public health mandates are loosened.

The initiative includes data-backed resources and information that can help Black Americans make informed decisions when it comes to public outings and gatherings, mask-wearing, and vaccines.

The information hub also includes the NAACP’s “COVID Unmasked” virtual town hall series featuring leading policymakers, researchers, and medical experts discussion of the latest updates regarding the pandemic in addition to stories depicting the impact of COVID-19 on Black Americans.

