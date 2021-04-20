Bodycam footage to be released in Marcelo Garcia shooting

HOUSTON – Authorities will release bodycam footage taken during a shooting last week by a Harris County deputy that killed a man.

Marcelo Garcia, 46, was shot and killed early April 14 at his home in northeast Harris County.

Investigators said Marcelo Garcia was shot and killed after charging at the deputy with a knife.

Garcia’s family said Garcia suffered from mental illness and that he was unarmed when he was shot.

Officials at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office have scheduled a 3 p.m. Tuesday news conference to discuss the case and release footage from body-worn cameras and a security camera near the scene.

Ad

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event when it begins.