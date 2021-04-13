5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, April 13

Here are things to know for Tuesday, April 13:

1. Woman hails husband as hero after he drowns while saving their sons

Angela Morel Graham knows nothing could bring the love of her life back, but as she grieves and makes funeral arrangements, she’s hoping her pain can spread awareness about rip currents and possibly save someone else’s life.

For Graham, her husband, Joshua, and their three sons, Saturday was set aside to celebrate their oldest son’s 13th birthday at Surfside Beach. A place they’d visit every two weeks.

But this time, a rip current changed their lives forever.

Read more.

2. Houston chef holds charity golf tournament to help feed Houstonians in need

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the Houston area last year, food shortages in those neighborhoods where access was already limited to fresh and healthy food became even worse.

As the pandemic began to upend and the local restaurant industry’s sense of normalcy, Lucille’s chef Chris Williams decided to step up and make sure people weren’t going hungry.

To ensure his mission of combating food insecurity in Houston stays on track, Williams held a charity golf tournament at Hermann Park Golf Course as a way to raise money for future food drops and for the Imani School, founded by his mother Patricia.

Read more.

3. Spring Branch ISD teacher on administrative leave after lesson containing racist word

A post circulating on social media in the Spring Branch community has caused concern. Students at Stratford High School in Spring Branch ISD voiced concern over feeling uncomfortable with a class activity by a teacher who officials said is now on administrative leave.

Mary Daly’s granddaughter said she was in the class during the incident. Daley showed KPRC 2 a photo of the class assignment that raised concern.

The photo depicts a “Warmup #5” activity with a photo of Tupac, a quote, and next to that a question using offensive language: “How is the word n*** complicated? How has it changed?”

Read more.

4. Bellaire High School has record-breaking 9 valedictorians

One Houston Independent School District high school is making history in June. Bellaire High School’s Class of 2021 will have a record-breaking nine valedictorians crossing the stage this year.

The students, Alkiviades Boukas, Daniel Chen, Evie T. Kao, Angela Ling, Miles Mackenzie, Wenson Tsiah-Hao Tang, Christopher Zhou and twin sisters Annie and Shirley Zhu all have a perfect 5.0 GPA.

Read more.

5. Domino’s Pizza to offer robot delivery options in Houston area

The future is here. Your pizza delivery driver is now a robot.

Domino’s Pizza has partnered with robotics company Nuro to offer driverless delivery by its autonomous car, the R2 robot.

According to CNBC, the R2 robot is the first completely autonomous on-road delivery vehicle without any occupants to receive regulatory approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The pilot program using Nuro’s R2 robot will take off this week in the Houston area.

Read more.

