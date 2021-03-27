Hundreds of mourners say final goodbyes to mother, 3 young buys killed by suspected drunk driver

An outpouring of love was displayed at The Community of Faith Church, for a mother and her three young sons -- four vibrant lives snuffed out by a suspected drunk driver.

It was tough day for family, friends and others who didn’t even know the young family killed. Those paying their respects began filing into the church around 11 Saturday morning for visitation.

“We’re just trying to hold it together,” said Ola House who is a relative. “As the House family we all stick together and pull together, we’re just here to support.”

The joint funeral was held at noon for 28-year-old Porsha Branch, and her 3 sons ranging in age from 7-months-old to 5 years old- Drake DeShawn House, Messiah Bentley House, and King Major House.

“They didn’t get a chance to have a life, their life was taken at an early age, it’s kind of heart breaking,” said family friend, Marjorie Ruffin.

Officials say 35-year-old Daniel Canada slammed into the family’s vehicle at 115 miles per hour on FM-2920 and Gosling two weekends ago. Canada’s blood alcohol level was said to be nearly twice the legal limit, even though officials confirmed he had been pulled over for speeding and then let go about 20 minutes before the crash.

Ad

“We’re all human beings, so I would say to him, you know ask the lord to forgive you, cause I know they probably going to give him some time.” Said family member, Jacqueline House-Green.

As Canada faces 4 counts of intoxication manslaughter, grieving family members of his alleged victims, are relying on faith to get them through this unimaginable tragedy.

Following the funeral, burial services were held at Golden Gate Cemetery.