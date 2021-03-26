Ask 2: Who do I contact if I haven’t received my stimulus check?

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday, March 12, 2021 that processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun, with the aim of having the first payments start showing up in bank accounts this weekend. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Who do I contact if I haven’t received my stimulus check?

Answer: If you are expecting a stimulus check by direct deposit, check the IRS Get My Payment tool on the status of your check. You should also expect a confirmation letter from the IRS.

You can also conduct a payment trace by calling the IRS Payment Trace tool at 800-919-9835 or fill out IRS Form 3133.

Keep in mind any changes such as direct deposit information, as the IRS is using both 2019 and 2020 tax information to send out stimulus checks.

Do you have a question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

