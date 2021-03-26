Ask 2: Who do I contact if I haven’t received my stimulus check?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.
Question: Who do I contact if I haven’t received my stimulus check?
Answer: If you are expecting a stimulus check by direct deposit, check the IRS Get My Payment tool on the status of your check. You should also expect a confirmation letter from the IRS.
You can also conduct a payment trace by calling the IRS Payment Trace tool at 800-919-9835 or fill out IRS Form 3133.
Keep in mind any changes such as direct deposit information, as the IRS is using both 2019 and 2020 tax information to send out stimulus checks.
Do you have a question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.
