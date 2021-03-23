Investigators reveal that suspect’s vehicle was going 115 mph in crash that killed mother, 3 children

HOUSTON – Investigators revealed Monday that the suspected drunk driver’s vehicle was speeding at 115 mph before the crash that killed a mother and three children, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

The 7-vehicle crash happened last weekend at FM 2920 and Gosling Road.

Officials said multiple people were injured and several vehicles were on fire. Officials said a mother and child who were in one of the burning vehicles died at the scene. Two other children from that vehicle were flown to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead and another was placed on life-support. Investigators said the 2-year-old who was on life support died at a Houston hospital the next day

Canada was originally charged with one count of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury and three counts of intoxication manslaughter with the possibility of upgraded charges.

However, since the 2-year-old on life support died, his intoxication assault charge was upgraded to intoxication manslaughter. Canada will remain in custody until his upcoming court date, authorities said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the suspect’s blood alcohol content is the “main contributing factor” in this case. He said it was .15%. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, you are legally intoxicated in Texas when your blood alcohol concentration reaches 0.08%.

Constable investigators have determined through analysis of the black box in suspected impaired driver Daniel Canada’s vehicle, that two seconds before the crash that killed Porsha Branch and her 3 children, his vehicle was traveling 115 MPH.

The case continues to be investigated by Constables.

