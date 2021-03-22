Caught on camera: Surveillance video shows driver slamming into several parked cars in Galveston

GALVESTON – Several parked cars were destroyed in Galveston when a speeding vehicle smashed into them. The owner of those vehicles was not at home when the crash happened.

Kimberly Robinson returned to find out her cars had been towed and she had to pay to get them back.

“Honestly, I still kind of in shock,” she said.

Robinson runs a small cleaning business and lives on Broadway Street in Galveston, where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour.

“They’re going 40, 50, and sometimes 60 miles per hour on this road,” she said.

The busy road left both of her work vans damaged earlier this week.

“I haven’t had time to process everything,” she said.

It all started on Wednesday, Robinson finished a job and took her personal car to see her family in Conroe.

“When I came back Thursday morning about 8:30, I realized both of the work vehicles were gone,” she said.

Her surveillance camera captured a driver slamming into her minivan, knocking it into the neighbor’s yard. Her second van also hit.

“I could have been dead honestly had I been here,” she said.

The impact from the crash was so strong that it split a street sign in half.

“I don’t understand,” she said.

Police left a card on her door. Robinsons’ work vans were towed to two different lots. She says the towing and storage fees are adding up.

“I don’t think I should have to be responsible for any of it, to be honest. I get it we park on a busy road but If there were police enforcing the road down here, I don’t think it would be that bad,” she said.

The supplies in Robinson’s work cars about $,1500 each. She said she plans to press charges and hire an attorney.

KPRC 2 reached out to Galveston police but has not heard back.