16-year-old charged with capital murder in death of Houston teen

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a 16-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Houston boy named Ruben Pineda in December.

The teen was arrested Thursday and referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Authorities on a charge of capital murder, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of Cook Road around 6:25 p.m. on Dec. 28. Ruben was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name and photo of the juvenile suspect is not being released, as is customary in cases involving juveniles.

The other suspect, Josue Barrera, 17, is still wanted and charged with capital murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barrera or with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

