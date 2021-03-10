2 Houston women arrested in deadly October shooting

Sherikah McGee, 19, is charged with murder and Ariel McGee, 17, is charged with aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence/fabricating physical evidence.

HOUSTON – Two Houston women have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting on Oct. 15, 2020.

Sherikah McGee, 19, is charged with murder and Ariel McGee, 17, is charged with aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence/fabricating physical evidence.

Last year, Houston police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex located at 10101 South Gessner Road about 9 p.m.

Officers said they found 58-year-old Moises Piedra shot multiple times. He died a day later at Memorial Hermann Hospital, police said.

Witnesses told HPD they spotted two men fleeing the apartment with two women.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.