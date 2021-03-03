30 people arrested, 1 juvenile rescued during human trafficking sting in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County District Attorney announced Wednesday that dozens of people had been arrested during a multi-day sting called Operation Cupid.

According to the county, the DA’s office, in collaboration with the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance and other agencies, took 30 people into custody and rescued one juvenile victim during the three-day operation.

County officials said “johns” create a demand for human trafficking, so the county is “focused on saving victims by following basic economics; removing the demand will reduce the supply.”

“The success of this operation shows that we have much more work to do if we are to eradicate trafficking from Fort Bend County,” said Fort Bend County District Attorney, Brian Middleton. “As I have said before, we will be relentless in our pursuit of those responsible for human trafficking, including those who create the demand for trafficking victims in this county.”

