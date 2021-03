Emergency vehicles are parked at the scene of a fire in Splendora, Texas, on March 1, 2021.

SPLENDORA, Texas – A man’s body was found inside a burning RV on Monday in Splendora.

The fire was reported about 5:15 p.m. on Youpon Drive near Lake Shore Drive.

Authorities said the RV was parked in a carport along with several other vehicles when the fire happened.

Firefighters are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

The victim has not yet been identified.