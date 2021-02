HOUSTON – Houston police said they are looking for a man who they believe shot and killed his relative outside of a club on Houston’s south side Wednesday.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Lockhart around 12:20 a.m.

According to investigators, the family was having a party at the club before bullets started flying outside.

The victim was shot in his neck and chest before he died at the scene, police said.

The shooter ran off but officers said they know who he is.