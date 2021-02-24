James Harden donates 100 meals a day to Houston schools

HOUSTON – James Harden may not play for the Houston Rockets anymore but his work in the community has not stopped.

Harden, with the collaboration with Postmates, will donate 100 meals a day this week to pre-selected Houston Independent School District schools to ensure students have a hot meal at home. The meals will be provided from Harden’s Thirteen Restaurant.

He is also helping Houstonians as Postmates creates a code that will waive delivery fees for up to 5,000 deliveries over the next week in Houston. Anyone who uses the code “13LovesHOU” can receive free delivery of any order or restaurant on the Postmates App. The code will expire in one week or when the limit of 5,000 free deliveries is reached, according to a release.

“Houston holds a special place in James’ heart,” said Rosea Grady, general manager at Thirteen. “Knowing people are hurting and don’t have access to or the means to get hot meals, or water, James is making sure we are boots on the ground here trying to help as many families and individuals in the community as possible every day at Thirteen. We’re really grateful to Postmates for jumping in to help by waiving delivery fees for any restaurant on their app so people get hot meals delivered right to their homes as they try and recover from this disaster.”