Free admission: Holocaust Museum Houston celebrates 25 years with visitor offer

HOUSTON – The Holocaust Museum Houston will celebrate their 25th Anniversary on March 3 with free admission to visitors and several other perks to honor their history.

The museum, which opened doors back in 1996, will also offer complimentary cookies and handouts, and 25% discount on branded gifts from the museum store.

The first 25 visitors on March 3 will receive one-year director level membership good for two people, which includes discounts on parking, cafe items, and invitations to member-only events exclusive to the museum.

Visitors will be able to experience several ongoing exhibits, including ‘Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory,” which talks about symbols saved by survivors from the Holocaust and genocides around the world.

COVID precautions, including mandatory mask wearing, is in effect for visitors ages 10 and over.

IF YOU GO:

Holocaust Museum Houston

Free admission: March 3

Hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Address: 5401 Caroline, Houston