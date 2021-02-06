Teen taking virtual classes tied up during home invasion in southern Houston

Houston police released this image of a man believed to be involved in a home invasion on the south side of the city on Feb. 4, 2021.

HOUSTON – Two people, one of whom was taking virtual classes, were tied up Thursday during a home invasion at their house in southern Houston, according to police.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was attending the online classes when he heard a loud noise downstairs. The teen went downstairs to see what had fallen when he was confronted by a man armed with a gun who demanded money and property, police said.

Police said the armed man then used zip ties to tie the teen’s hands together and then used a cord from a television set to tie up the teen’s sister.

The teen told police the gunman started speaking in Spanish to two other males, although he didn’t see the other two people, police said.

Police said the trio ransacked the house before a neighbor, who felt something was wrong, went to check on the siblings. Police said the neighbor confronted one of the men as he was exited the home and began to record him, asking him what he was doing inside the house.

Police said the man continued to walk away from the neighbor and jumped into a black Chevy Traverse that picked him up.

Detectives were able to retrieve surveillance video and the cellphone video the neighbor recorded, police said. You can see the video at houstonrobbery.com.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.