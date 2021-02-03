Ask 2: Are there health professionals who can travel to the homes of elderly individuals to administer the COVID-19 vaccine?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are there health professionals who can travel to the homes of elderly individuals to administer the COVID-19 vaccine?

Answer: The Texas COVID-19 Vaccination Plan does not address the issue of how vaccines will be administered to homebound elders, though there is a pilot mobile vaccination effort for some counties deemed underserved, rural areas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. That has not been rolled out to the Houston area just yet.

“The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program will help us ramp up vaccination efforts among homebound Texans, Texans 65 years of age or older, and among communities in need,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release

There are also nearly half a million doses of the vaccine designated for nursing and long term care centers, Abbott said recently.

He said CVS and Walgreens are in charge of administering the vaccine to designated nursing and long term care centers; however, the rollout has been slow.

