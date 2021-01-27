Texas rolling out mobile COVID-19 vaccine pilot program. Here’s what we know so far.

HOUSTON – Texas officials said Wednesday that the state is rolling out a mobile vaccine pilot program to increase COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas.

Who is eligible:

“The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program will help us ramp up vaccination efforts among homebound Texans, Texans 65 years of age or older, and among communities in need,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release. “I thank TDEM, the Texas National Guard, as well as our participating city and county officials for working together on this important project. We will continue to develop strategies to vaccinate more Texans and keep our communities safe.”

How the pilot program will work:

Mobile vaccination teams made up of Texas National Guard personnel will be deployed to five rural Texas counties — DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman, and Starr — to administer vaccinations to qualified Texans in those communities, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management said in a news release.

Who will be giving the vaccinations:

Texas National Guard teams are prepared to begin vaccinations on Thursday and the Texas Division of Emergency Management is working with county officials to schedule their deployment.