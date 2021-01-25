Texas waiver on expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards ends in April

HOUSTON – The waiver on expiration dates for driver licenses and identification cards ends on April 14, 2021, Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday.

People who need to renew should make an appointment or renew online as soon as possible, DPS advised in a news release.

The waiver, granted by Gov. Greg Abbott in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applied to DLs, commercial DLs, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.

DPS said Texans are eligible to skip the trip to the office entirely by renewing their DL/ID card or changing their address online at Texas.gov. You can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.

To assist customers needing in-office DL services, designated high-volume offices are offering expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Scheduling an appointment

Services at driver license offices are now conducted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler.