UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after 72-year-old woman safely located

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – UPDATE: 72-year-old Iris Petitt has been safely located, according to law enforcement. A Silver Alert issued for Pettit has been canceled. No additional details were provided.

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a 72-year-old woman reported missing out of Missouri City.

Iris Petitt was last seen around 2 a.m. walking away from her daughter’s Missouri City home, located in the 1500 block of Texas Parkway.

Petitt is described as a female weighing 160 pounds and standing 5′4′' tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700.