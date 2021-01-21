Can you help police find, identify this Houston 5-year-old’s killer?

Police need help finding and identifying the person responsible for David Niwamanya's death.

HOUSTON – Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the person responsible for the death of a 5-year-old boy.

According to authorities, David Niwamanya had been playing at a playground in the 6100 block of Glenmont Drive around on Jan. 3.

Shortly after 1:20 p.m., police said the child suffered some sort of “inflicted trauma” and struggled to make his way back home. Once inside, he fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Investigators are still working to learn more details surrounding the case and are asking the public to come forward with any information that could lead to answers or an arrest.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the man’s identifications and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.