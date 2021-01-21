5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Jan. 21

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as their children Ashley and Hunter watch.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Here are things to know for Thursday, Jan. 21:

1. ‘My whole soul is in it’: Read Biden’s inaugural address as the 46th president

President Joe Biden’s inaugural address Wednesday, as provided by CQ Transcripts:

Chief Justice Roberts, Vice President Harris.

Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, Vice President Pence, and my distinguished guests, my fellow Americans, this is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve. Through a Crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge.

Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause. The cause of democracy. The people, the will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded. We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.

2. Biden jeopardizes Keystone XL project on first day in office

President Joe Biden signed 15 executive orders and actions within his first few hours in office. The orders involved immigration, racial equality and the coronavirus to name a few.

But the one catching the attention of Houstonians and the energy industry targets the Keystone XL pipeline.

“In Houston, I have a lot of people in the energy industry,” said Congressman Mike McCaul. “I want to protect their jobs.”

McCaul, who represents west and northwest portions of the Houston area, was at Wednesday’s inauguration. He notes that Congress previously has authorized the pipeline and believes the project is good for the country and oil and gas industry. He is willing to have the debate again.

3. Texans, those with Houston ties sound off on social media about Biden-Harris inauguration

Here are some of the social media reactions people across Texas and from the Houston area are making on social media about the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

4. Ex-HPD officer accused in Capitol riot arrested by FBI in Houston

Tam Pham, an 18-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, was arrested Wednesday morning after turning himself in to the FBI in Houston in connection with violence at the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago, authorities told KPRC 2.

The FBI confirmed the information on Wednesday. Additional information regarding the charges against him will be posted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia here, the FBI said. All cases are being prosecuted by the Department of Justice in Washington.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo issued a statement on Twitter about the officer’s arrest.

5. For many COVID-19 patients, ‘recovered’ doesn’t mean the fight is over

You see the numbers reported each day. How many positive COVID-19 cases there are, how many people have died and how many have recovered. But for many patients that are in the “recovered” category, the battle still rages long after the virus is gone.

The medical community is pleading with the public not to take chances because so much is still unknown about the virus. Who will suffer severe symptoms? Who will suffer life-long consequences?

“We’re still getting our arms around the full clinical spectrum of COVID-19,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, a virus expert and Dean of the National Tropical School of Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. “I don’t want to come out of this at the other end and see that we’ve created a whole generation of disabled individuals.”

