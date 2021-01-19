Harris County authorities to address sex sting operation

HOUSTON – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are expected to address on Tuesday the results of a sex sting operation.

Officials are expected to discuss the operation, and identify and release photos of all the suspects arrested.

The news conference comes after undercover law enforcement officers posed as minors online and were targeted by adults to meet for sex.

When the suspects arrived at a location to meet the minors for sex, law enforcement were instead there and arrested them.

It’s unclear as of this writing how many people were arrested as a result of the operation.