Woman killed after car rolls on top of her following crash in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An innocent driver is dead after someone ran a red light and struck her vehicle in northwest Houston Monday, police said.

Officers said the crash happened near West Gulf Bank near Antoine around 8:20 p.m.

According to investigators, a woman was speeding through the red light after she hit a parked car. That’s when the victim’s car was struck, police said.

Police said the woman was thrown out of the vehicle and at some point, became pinned under it.

“And we have some of the family here on the scene, so their last images and their last thoughts of their loved one are going to be in the mangled just carnage of this crash and that’s not fair to anyone,” Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.

The woman is expected to be charged with criminally negligent homicide, but her charges could be upgraded if she was impaired, investigators said.