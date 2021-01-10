Houston leads U.S. in new home sales at master-planned communities

The Houston-area is home to eight of the nation’s 50 top-performing master-planned communities in 2020, earning the MSA the distinction as top-selling area in the country, according to an annual report from the RCLCO Real Estate Advisors.

Each year since 1994, RCLCO has conducted a national survey identifyingthe master-planned communities with the most home sales.

It’s annual ranking of top-selling communities is based on total new home contracts (net of cancellations), as reported by each individual community.

“This initiative exists not only as a way to commend the most successful communities in the country,” said RCLCO Managing Director Gregg Logan in a release, “but also as a tool for monitoring the overall health of the housing industry, locating markets with the most significant residential momentum, highlighting trends affecting communities large and small, and identifying development best practices from the MPCs that have pioneered their way into the top ranks. This initiative is especially important now as we consider the impacts of COVID-19 on MPCs and the 2021 outlook of the for-sale housing industry.”

Among metropolitan areas, the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land MSA ranks as the top-selling area, both in terms of total communities within the Top-50 (eight MPCs), as well as total sales, with over 5,000 homes sold among the 50 top-selling MPCs, RCLCO reports.

Master-planned communities in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio also made a showing on the RCLCO ranking. Four communities in DFW were ranked among the top 50 highest-performing master-planned communities, three in Austin and one in San Antonio.

RCLCO says Texas and Florida account for nearly 63% of total sales among the 50 top-selling communities last year.

The Houston community featured on the list include:

9. Bridgeland, Howard Hughes Corp., 873 sales, up 19 percent from 734 in 2019

12. Balmoral, Land Tejas, 841 sales, up 80 percent from 467 in 2019

15. Sienna, Johnson Development/Toll Bros., 773 sales, up 50 percent from 517 in 2019

25. Tamarron, D.R. Horton, 604 sales, up 84 percent from 329 in 2019

37. Cross Creek Ranch, Johnson Development Corp., 510 sales, up 5 percent from 484 in 2019

41. Elyson, Newland Communities, 497 sales, up 43 percent from 347 in 2019

43. Harvest Green, Johnson Development Corp., 481 sales, up 35 percent from 356 in 2019

45. Sierra Vista/Sierra Lakes, Land Tejas, 474 sales, up 37 percent from 346 in 2019

View RCLCO’s 2020 list of the country’s top-selling master-planned communities in its entirety here.