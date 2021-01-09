Local hospital provides COVID-19 vaccine to those over 75

HOUSTON – Some of the most vulnerable people in the community received the COVID-19 vaccine in Baytown on Friday.

“It did not hurt a bit,” said Judy Wheat, 79.

She’s one of the dozens of seniors to get the shot at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.

“I’m anxious to get this out of the way, get back to the real world,” she said.

Currently, the hospital’s vaccine clinic is for people ages 75 and older. The hospital is sending out invitations via text message to patients in that age range who have had contact with one of its physicians or facilities in the last two years.

David Bernard, the chief executive officer, is asking everyone else to be patient.

“We hope to get to our populations that are 65 years and older with certain health conditions very soon,” Bernard said.

Baytown is one of four vaccine sites for Houston Methodist. Bernard said future plans call for even more clinics and one large central site, depending on supply.

On Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services said so-called vaccine hubs are on the way, but didn’t offer many details.

“It’s really refreshing that people believe in science and people want to be protected against this disease,” said Dr. Shawn Tittle, chief medical officer at the Baytown hospital.

The hospital is asking people not to call but instead wait on an invitation to make an appointment.

“We will advise our community when it’s available to all others,” according to a post on Houston Methodist’s website.