HPD: Suspect sought in hit-and-run crash that killed man on Almeda Road

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in early December.

On the night of Friday, Dec. 5, a man was struck and killed by a truck moments after getting out of his vehicle to help a fellow crash victim following a wreck on Almeda Road, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the initial crash occurred in the 12100 block of Almeda Road at approximately 10:15 p.m. when a Hyundai Veloster driving at a high rate of speed collided with an SUV exiting a business, said Sgt. David Rose with HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division.

Following the collision, the Veloster caught fire. The SUV driver exited his vehicle to assist the Veloster driver when a silver or grey Ford F-150 traveling northbound on Almeda Road struck the SUV driver and dragged him before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.

The SUV driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, according to a release.

Authorities provided an image of the suspect vehicle.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. The public can report information at 713-222-TIPS (8477), www.crime-stoppers.org or on the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.