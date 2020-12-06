HPD: Man killed in hit-and-run on Almeda road after getting out of vehicle to help fellow crash victim

HOUSTON – A man was struck and killed by a truck Saturday night moments after getting out of his vehicle to help a fellow crash victim following a wreck on Almeda Road, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the initial crash occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. when a Hyundai Veloster driving at a high rate of speed down Almeda Road collided with an SUV exiting a business, said Sgt. David Rose with HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division.

Following the collision, the Veloster caught fire. The SUV driver exited his vehicle to assist the Veloster driver when a black Ford F-150 struck the SUV driver and dragged him about 30 feet before fleeing the scene, said Rose.

The SUV driver was declared dead at the scene, said Rose.

Police are currently searching for the striking vehicle, the black Ford F-150.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is urged to call the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division at (713) 247-4072 or its Hit and Run Division at (713) 247-4065.