HCSO investigating suspected road rage shooting that left one man dead

Authorities are seeking additional information about a deadly, suspected road rage shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

On Thursday, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the victim, Federico Cisneros, contacted 911 and reported he had been shot while driving in his vehicle, a white SUV, near Gosling Road and SH 99.

Cisneros pulled into an Exxon gas station located on Root Road, just north of SH 99 and waited for emergency assistance. Paramedics transported Cisneros to Hermann Hospital by LifeFlight. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Investigators said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. Cisneros was unable to provide a description of the suspects or the precise location where the shooting occurred before he died.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is urging anyone who may have witnessed a shooting or road rage incident involving a white SUV in north Harris County or South Montgomery County near SH 99 to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers of Houston.