1 injured in Hempstead home explosion on Christmas Eve

HEMPSTEAD, Texas – A Hempstead man was injured Thursday night in a home explosion, officials said.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. Thursday, fire crews with the Hempstead Fire Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of 5th Street on reports of an explosion. On arrival, units found the home heavily damaged and on fire. Crews quickly extinguished the flames.

One person sustained injuries in the explosion. Paramedics treated the victim on site before transporting the individual via Life Flight to an area hospital.

Preliminary information suggests the individual had come to the residence to pick up some clothes. When he opened the door, “some type of explosion” occurred, said Dean Hensley, an investigator with Waller County Fire Marshal’s Office.

A man at the scene said his uncle was the one injured in the explosion.

“My uncle’s house blew up,” said Luis Saucedo. “I just got here and found out how it was and I was just really worried about it because my uncle lives there, my grandma lives behind the house and my parents live up front. I don’t really know what happened, I just pulled up to this.”

Saucedo said his uncle suffered severe burns.

“My uncle’s pretty burned,” said Saucedo. “They said he’s majorly burned. They Life Flighted him and stuff but everyone else is doing pretty good.”

Arson investigators with the Waller County Fire Marshal’s Office are on scene working to determine the cause of the explosion.

“We’re measuring debris,” said Hensley “We’re looking at debris, we’re taking photos, talking to witnesses, so you know it’ll take us a while to piece it all together.”