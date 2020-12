Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo (center) speaks at a news conference in Houston on March 12, 2020, as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (right) listens.

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner have scheduled a joint news conference to discuss the status of the coronavirus pandemic.

The judge and mayor will be joined by officials from both Harris County Public Health and the Houston Health Department.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.