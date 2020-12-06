33-year-old veteran missing from Houston home since October, mother says

A 33-year-old veteran has been missing from his Houston home since October.

Marshall Powell was last seen Saturday, Oct. 23 driving from his home in the 9300 block of County Creek Drive in a grey and black four-door sedan of unknown make and model. Powell had told his mother, who he lives with, that he was stepping out to go to a store. He did not return home.

Officials said Powell likely suffers from PTSD and bipolar disorder.

His mother Pinkie Powell said he often shuts down and refuses to talk. She said her son has “gone off” once before, back in July. A Good Samaritan found him at a bus stop near Dallas, saw his dog tags, called his mother and told her Powell refused to talk.

Powell’s mother said she’s very worried for her son.

Powell is described as Black man weighing 220 pounds and standing 6′2′' tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Powell has tattoos all over his body and neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.