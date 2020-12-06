1 person dead after fire rips through mobile home in Montgomery County, fire marshals say

MONTGOMERY COUTY, Texas – One woman is dead following a mobile home fire in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home on Ben Smith Road near FM 1486 on a report of a fire. While en route, firefighters received a report a 56-year-old woman was trapped inside.

On arrival, units observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the mobile home. Fire crews attempted to gain entry into the home but intense flames drove them back.

Once they gained entry inside, firefighters found the woman dead. The woman’s identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.