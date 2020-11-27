Police searching for arsonist who set fire to laundry room

HOUSTON – A man is wanted in connection to a fire inside a laundry room on October 11, according to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Arson Bureau. The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on the 6900 block of South Loop East at Telephone Road.

According to investigators, video surveillance shows a suspect placing “combustible material behind the laundry machine in the laundry room.” The material began to smoke and caught on fire.

The suspect is described as a Black male, slender build with dark hair, according to the release. A photo was provided by investigators.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.