Galveston man charged after man found dead along I-10 in Wallisville, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas – A Galveston man is now charged with murder after another man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Wallisville Monday, authorities said.

Renard Luther Allen, 28, is in police custody, facing the murder charge in connection with the death of Ahmad Epps, who was found dead by law enforcement along I-10 in Wallisville Monday around 5:30 p.m.

A Galveston County news release notes that detectives found a gun at the scene near the body, which authorities found to be stolen out of Galveston County. Authorities said an investigation revealed that Epps was last known to be with Allen.

Galveston police found Allen at a 69th Street apartment in Galveston County. He was eventually arrested and booked into the Chambers County Jail. He is charged with first degree felony murder with a bond of $850,000.

“I appreciate the tireless efforts and continued hard work and dedication of our detectives in solving crimes in Chambers County. Special thanks to the Galveston Police Department for their steadfast assistance during this investigation, as well as the Department of Public Safety for their assistance at the crime scene,” said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.