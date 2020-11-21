Raise the roof!: For first time in 6 years, NRG Stadium roof will open for Texans game

Raise the roof, Texans fans. Come Sunday, the team will play a home game at NRG Stadium under an open roof, the team announced on Twitter.

The franchise hasn’t opened the retractable roof at NRG Stadium for a game since 2014, when the Texans triumphed over the Tennessee Titans, 45-21, in a Week 13 matchup.

The Texans host the Patriots at noon tomorrow.

“All-time, the Texans are 24-22 when they play with the roof open at NRG Stadium,” Texans TV Host Drew Dougherty said on the team’s website. “They’re also wearing their Color Rush uniforms. Houston’s record is 5-1 all-time in that combo.”

