77ºF

Local News

Raise the roof!: For first time in 6 years, NRG Stadium roof will open for Texans game

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: sports, Texans, local, Houston, football
An aerial view of NRG stadium shot on Nov. 29, 2019 shows the retractable roof while closed.
An aerial view of NRG stadium shot on Nov. 29, 2019 shows the retractable roof while closed. (KPRC)

Raise the roof, Texans fans. Come Sunday, the team will play a home game at NRG Stadium under an open roof, the team announced on Twitter.

The franchise hasn’t opened the retractable roof at NRG Stadium for a game since 2014, when the Texans triumphed over the Tennessee Titans, 45-21, in a Week 13 matchup.

The Texans host the Patriots at noon tomorrow.

“All-time, the Texans are 24-22 when they play with the roof open at NRG Stadium,” Texans TV Host Drew Dougherty said on the team’s website. “They’re also wearing their Color Rush uniforms. Houston’s record is 5-1 all-time in that combo.”

RELATED: KPRC 2 Investigates: NRG’s roof that rarely opens

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: