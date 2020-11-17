Suspect in shooting over ‘social media beef’ that killed 16-year-old girl arrested

HOUSTON – A man being sought in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl last month was arrested last week.

Kenny Garrett, 24, has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in connection with the Oct. 26 shooting that police said stemmed from a “social media beef.”

Mareja Pratt was killed in the shooting. Two other people were injured.

According to Houston police, Garrett was seen getting out of a red car, firing several shots at the victims and then fleeing the scene with three females.

Garrett was arrested Nov. 9.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.