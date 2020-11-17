Ask 2: Why are stores like Walmart allowed to lock the doors on one side?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Why are stores like Walmart allowed to lock the doors on one side? This could be devastating in the event of a fire or active shooter, etc.

Answer: In accordance with Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHA) regulations, stores like Walmart establish a permanent exit route to be used in the event of an emergency such as a fire or active shooter.

In some instances, emergency exit-only doors such as egress doors can only be opened from the inside of a building. According to The Flying Locksmiths, an egress door allows occupants to escape from a building during an emergency.

Additionally, automatic sliding doors typically located at the front of Walmart store have a breakaway function which allows customers to escape by pushing the doors outward regardless of whether the doors are or aren’t locked.

Click here for more emergency exit routes information provided by OSHA.

