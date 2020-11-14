Baby rushed to Houston hospital after being hit by car in Liberty County

HOUSTON – A baby was rushed to a hospital in Houston on Friday after being hit by a car in Liberty County.

The incident was reported at about 6 p.m. in the Plum Grove area.

According to authorities, the baby’s mother accidentally hit the child with her car. The mother called 911 and told them that she was taking the child to the hospital.

Authorities said that along the way, they were able to get the mother to stop at a convenience store in Montgomery County.

Billy Reynolds, a worker at the store, said the woman was extremely upset when she pulled into the parking lot. He said he called for an ambulance and dispatchers gave him instructions on how to evaluate the child’s condition.

“I tried to calm her down and stuff, but it didn’t work out too good," Reynolds said. "She wouldn’t stop crying. We couldn’t even get her off the baby. They told me to take the baby off the car seat and place it on the ground. I was trying to hear the baby’s heartbeat like they told me to.”

The worker said the child appeared to be seriously injured before the mother and child were loaded into an ambulance bound for Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

The child’s condition was not immediately released.

Investigators said they are trying to determine how the child was hit by the car.