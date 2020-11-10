Cinemark promises movie theater upgrades in Cypress with dine-in location

HOUSTON – Cinemark is joining the dine-in movie craze with the opening of a new location in Cypress.

According to a release, CUT! by Cinemark is said to “elevate the traditional movie experience” by offering moviegoers cooked-to-order items prepared in their full-service kitchen, and specialty cocktails.

Menu items include a Bistro Burger, pizzas cooked in specialty Italian stone ovens, and classic concession items such as popcorn, hot dogs, and candy.

According to a news release, Cinemark will follow strict safety and cleaning guidelines to ensure customer safety. Guidelines include mandatory mask wearing, staggered showtimes, and extensive cleaning in all auditoriums.

Tickets for showings are now on sale, including reservations for Private Watch Parties on the company’s website.

The movie theater is set to open on Nov. 12.