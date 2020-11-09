Human remains found in Mexico identified as missing Los Angeles firefighter

HOUSTON – The human remains of a Los Angeles firefighter were discovered in Mexico, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Francisco “Frank” Aguilar went missing Aug. 20 during a trip to his condo near Rosarito, a coastal border city.

“This is a tragic outcome to a case we were hoping would end differently,” LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said in a statement. “On behalf of the men and women of the LAFD, we send our deepest condolences to Firefighter Aguilar’s family and we stand ready to assist them in the days to come.”

Officials said concerned relatives requested a welfare check for Aguilar, and when they arrived they found the condo in disarray, with two vehicles and a laptop missing.

In early October, Mexican authorities arrested 32-year-old Fanny N. and 27-year-old Santos N. on suspicion of kidnapping, according to CBS News. It was not immediately clear if they would be charged in Aguilar’s death.

Aguilar was a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department.