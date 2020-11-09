Houston man arrested on mail theft charges after more than 100 pieces of mail found during traffic stop, feds say

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Houston man has been arrested on charges of mail theft, federal authorities announced Monday.

Daruin Anelby Rosario is set to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina A. Bryan at 2 p.m. Monday.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick’s office, citing a complaint, said local authorities conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 5 which led to a search of Rosario’s vehicle. Inside, law enforcement found over 100 pieces of unopened and opened mail in the names of others, federal authorities said.

An inventory of the mail pieces revealed letters, financial checks as well as an unopened mail-in ballot for the State of Washington, according to the charges. Federal authorities said law enforcement immediately forwarded the ballot to election authorities in Washington.

If convicted, Rosario faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Humble Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Luis Batarse and Kate Suh are prosecuting the case.