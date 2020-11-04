Ask 2: How do I stop robocalls and text messages besides registering my number to the National Do Not Call Registry?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How do I stop robocalls and text messages besides registering my number on the National Do Not Call Registry?

Answer: There are many ways to stop spam calls even after registering your number on the National Do Not Call Registry.

Manually blocking each number on your phone and simply ignoring the phone calls or deleting text messages are the best ways to keep robocallers from contacting you.

You can also download an app on your phone such as Robokiller which helps redirect calls to another robocaller to answer. You can read more on Robokiller and True Caller here.

KPRC 2 Consumer Reporter Amy Davis received over 600 comments on Facebook turning robocalls into cash. She answered five of the most common questions, and you can read how you can get paid by clicking here.

