Ask 2: What agency can I report to in regards to unlivable conditions in my apartment?

Question: What agency can I report to in regards to unlivable conditions in my apartment?

Answer: According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, all renters have the right to demand that the landlord repair any condition that materially affects physical health or safety.

If there are health or safety issues at the property, tenants should contact a local agency regarding the issue.

Texans can file a complaint to the Department of Housing and Community Affairs by clicking here.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, landlords can also be reported to Multifamily Housing Complaint Line by calling 1-800-685-8470.

