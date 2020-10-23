Thief targets Katy nonprofit that helps kids by stealing exhaust emission device from 4 buses

KATY, Texas – The Arc of Katy, a nonprofit that specializes in providing opportunities to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is now asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for cutting and stealing the catalytic converters out of four of their buses.

“I think you can still drive it but it’s an emissions issue there not going to pass inspection without the converters,” said Fred Shafer, president of The Arc of Katy.

The Catalytic Converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases.

Shafer said they believe were cut out from under the buses sometime over the weekend and have since filed a police report with the Katy police department.

The Arc of Katy just reopened it doors in a limited basis for their in person day program and the buses are normally used to take those enrolled in the program into the community for field trips and activities.

“When we’re in full operation these buses are on the road every day of the week because it’s important for us that are participants don’t stay inside all day long,” Shafer said.

Shafer said the buses were insured but worries about the deductible.

“It’s just an added financial burden to us ,” Shafer said. “What we would normally use that money is to help pay the lease on the building, to buy supplies for our day program.”

It’s unknown how much it will actually cost to fix but Shafer said an insurance agent is scheduled to come out Friday to evaluate the damage.

They also wanted to give a special thanks to the community who have already donated a thousand dollars to help cover costs.